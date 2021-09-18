Atria Investments LLC Sells 11,533 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

