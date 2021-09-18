Geoffrey Garrett Sells 3,898 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,608 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

