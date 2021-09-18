Geoffrey Garrett Sells 3,898 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PK stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
