Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $95,192.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $156,471.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.90 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

