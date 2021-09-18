Burns Lamphung Ngo Sells 25,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.