Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.29. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International in the second quarter valued at $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.