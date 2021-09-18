-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.73). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock worth $772,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

