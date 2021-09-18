GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.
Shares of GDS opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
