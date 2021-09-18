GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GDS opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

