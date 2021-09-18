Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Down 10.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 4,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 135,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.