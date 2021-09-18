Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.20

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 107701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60. The firm has a market cap of C$300.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

