Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.40 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.