Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Increases By 103.8%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $5.74 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

