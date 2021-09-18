VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,840,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 9.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 339,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
