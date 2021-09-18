VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,840,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEON. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 9.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 339,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.