Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the August 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

