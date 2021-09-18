Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.