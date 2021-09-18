BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

