Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 304 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

