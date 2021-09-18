Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

LPX stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.