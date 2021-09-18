WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

