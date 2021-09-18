WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $725,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Xerox stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

