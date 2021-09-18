Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $10,160,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $6,126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPCE opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

