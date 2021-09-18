Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Head to Head Contrast

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 51.65%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -1,219.06% -45.84% -41.02% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 230.95 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -18.02 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 32.42 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.72

RAPT Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

