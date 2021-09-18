O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1,335.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $9,480,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colfax by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Colfax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,222 shares of company stock worth $16,836,808 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

CFX stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

