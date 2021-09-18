O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $207.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $210.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

