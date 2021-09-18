Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $17,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after buying an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

