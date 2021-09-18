Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 317,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 178,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 374,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

