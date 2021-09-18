Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,078,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $863,417,000 after purchasing an additional 402,489 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,997,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 766,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

