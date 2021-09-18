Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

SUN opened at $37.01 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.