Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Priority Technology worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 126,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Priority Technology by 727.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $84,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988 in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

