Zacks: Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.