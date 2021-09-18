Gregory P. Josefowicz Sells 4,049 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

