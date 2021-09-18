Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.