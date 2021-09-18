ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $176,324.85 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at $162,322.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

