Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.66. Activision Blizzard also reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

