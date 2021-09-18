United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Jonathan Roitman Sells 3,760 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.54 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $28,889,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

