BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 9,375 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $3,667,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

