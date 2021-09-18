Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

