BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $22.46 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.