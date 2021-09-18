Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

