HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,738 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

