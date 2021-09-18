Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July alerts:

TFJL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.