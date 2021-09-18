Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

FSM stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

