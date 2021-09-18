BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

