BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 91.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Copart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

