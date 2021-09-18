AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.20% of AGNC Investment worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.