BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.65 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 91.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

