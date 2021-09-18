AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of AGNC Investment worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

