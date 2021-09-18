VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 579.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of EMLC opened at $30.54 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

