BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.56. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.