BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $89.09 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

