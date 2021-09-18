Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 131 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DexCom stock opened at $563.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.08. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $567.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.